News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP Dalit girl raped, strangled, says post-mortem report

UP Dalit girl raped, strangled, says post-mortem report

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 05, 2022 14:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 13-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly gang-raped in Chitrakoot a few days ago, died due to strangulation, her post-mortem report has confirmed.

The police on Sunday said that they received the autopsy report late on Saturday and it also confirmed that the girl had been raped.

 

The girl, resident of a village in Pahadi police station area, was allegedly gang-raped on Wednesday night, when she was sleeping with her family members outside her house.

She was rushed to a hospital in Kaushambi district, where she died on Thursday night.

Pahadi police station SHO Ajit Pandey confirmed the details in the autopsy report.

Three people Nadeem, Adarsh Pandey and Vipul Mishra have already been arrested in this connection.

According to police sources, the accused had also accompanied the girl's family members to the hospital.

They said CCTV footage is being checked.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bulldozer action: 5 gang-rape accused surrender in UP
Bulldozer action: 5 gang-rape accused surrender in UP
UP: Bodies of 2 minor Dalit girls found in field
UP: Bodies of 2 minor Dalit girls found in field
Cong questions PM's 'silence' on Dalit girl rape case
Cong questions PM's 'silence' on Dalit girl rape case
Pakistan to raise defence budget by Rs 83 billion
Pakistan to raise defence budget by Rs 83 billion
French Open champ Swiatek 'overwhelmed' by support
French Open champ Swiatek 'overwhelmed' by support
Security beefed up amid Imran's assassination rumours
Security beefed up amid Imran's assassination rumours
35 killed in fire at Bangladesh container depot
35 killed in fire at Bangladesh container depot
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Nurse found hanging in UP hospital, kin allege rape

Nurse found hanging in UP hospital, kin allege rape

59,853 Crimes Against Women in UP!

59,853 Crimes Against Women in UP!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances