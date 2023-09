On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, on the eve of Janmashtami, visually impaired children perform Dahi Handi -- the ritual of breaking a pot of curd as once Lord Krishna did in Mathura.

All Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com