Glimpses from the SNDT Women's University in Mumbai where students observed Janmashtami, Lord Krishna's birthday.

IMAGE: Students with faces painted as the Goddess Kali. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Students perform the Dahi Handi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com