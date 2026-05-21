HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Underwear-Clad Dacoits Terrorise Villages In Uttar Pradesh

Underwear-Clad Dacoits Terrorise Villages In Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 13:52 IST

x

A gang of dacoits dressed only in undergarments terrorised villages in Uttar Pradesh, sparking a police investigation into the brazen robberies and assaults.

Key Points

  • Dacoits dressed in undergarments robbed multiple houses in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The gang held families hostage, assaulted residents, and stole cash and jewellery.
  • Police are investigating the robberies and have deployed multiple teams.
  • The gang is suspected to be a 'kachcha-baniyan' gang, known for similar crimes in Delhi.

Dacoits dressed only in undergarments pulled off a string of robberies in two villages here, holding families hostage and beating women for cooking chicken, police said on Thursday.

In the early hours of Wednesday, armed intruders scaled the wall of farmer Nizakat's house in Mustafabad and held his family hostage.

 

When resisted, they assaulted the inmates, critically injuring six people, and decamped with four tolas of gold, three kilograms of silver, and Rs 1.25 lakh in cash.

The injured were referred to the district hospital.

Gang's Unusual Demands and Methods

According to the police, the robbers beat women also for keeping a chicken dish at home, and told them to eat only vegetables.

The bandits then targeted four more houses in adjoining Sithauli, stealing ornaments and cash.

Police Response and Investigation

Local authorities swung into action only late in the night after Bareilly Range DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni visited the houses and ordered immediate action.

Sahni said five teams had been deployed to investigate the robberies.

Similar Crimes in Delhi

Earlier in the month, another gang with a similar minimalist style of clothing and modus operandi struck a residential area in Delhi.

On May 1, members of what was alleged to be 'kachcha-baniyan' gang broke into a house in south Delhi's Sarvodaya Enclave.

According to the police, the gang members climbed onto a balcony using a tree near the boundary wall adjoining the Vijay Mandal Park.

"They cut open the door lock using a cutter and entered the house. The residents were held hostage and locked inside a room before the accused ransacked the premises for nearly an hour," an officer said.

The gang made off with cash, jewellery and other valuables.

CCTV footage from the house showed three masked men wearing gloves and socks and carrying tools typically associated with the 'kachcha-baniyan' gang.

Days later, three of the gang's alleged members were arrested after a gunfight in the city's Ambedkar Nagar area.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Dacoits In Underwear Rob UP Villages, Beat Women For Cooking Chicken
Dacoits In Underwear Rob UP Villages, Beat Women For Cooking Chicken
Dacoits In Underwear Rob Villages In Uttar Pradesh
Dacoits In Underwear Rob Villages In Uttar Pradesh
Woman And Brothers Attacked After Alleged Molestation Attempt In UP
Woman And Brothers Attacked After Alleged Molestation Attempt In UP
Bulandshahr gang rape: Victims get security, cops says there are 6-7 more accused
Bulandshahr gang rape: Victims get security, cops says there are 6-7 more accused
Panic grips UP village as 'nude men' allegedly target women
Panic grips UP village as 'nude men' allegedly target women

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 3

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

VIDEOS

Gujarat's big 'Jal Parva' campaign for wildlife2:24

Gujarat's big 'Jal Parva' campaign for wildlife

Never-Before-Seen Look of Malaika Leaves Fans Stunned1:02

Never-Before-Seen Look of Malaika Leaves Fans Stunned

PM Modi departs from Rome after meeting Italian PM Meloni2:58

PM Modi departs from Rome after meeting Italian PM Meloni

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO