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Dacoits In Underwear Rob Villages In Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 10:51 IST

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Dacoits clad only in undergarments terrorised villages in Uttar Pradesh, holding families hostage and stealing valuables, prompting a police investigation into the brazen robberies.

Key Points

  • Dacoits dressed in undergarments robbed multiple houses in Mustafabad and Sithauli villages.
  • Families were held hostage and several people were injured during the robberies.
  • The dacoits stole gold, silver, and cash from the targeted homes.
  • Police have launched an investigation and deployed teams to catch the robbers.

Dacoits dressed only in undergarments pulled off a string of robberies in Mustafabad and Sithauli villages, holding families hostage and leaving several injured, police said on Thursday.

In the early hours of Wednesday, armed intruders scaled the wall of farmer Nizakat's house and held his family hostage.

 

When resisted, they assaulted the inmates, critically injuring six people, and decamped with four tolas of gold, three kilograms of silver, and Rs 1.25 lakh in cash.

Dacoits' Brutality and Thefts

The injured were referred to the district hospital.

According to the police, the robbers beat women also for keeping a chicken dish at home, and told them to eat only vegetables.

The bandits then targeted four more houses in Sithauli, stealing ornaments and cash.

Police Investigation Launched

Local authorities swung into action only late in the night after Bareilly Range DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni visited the houses and ordered immediate action.

Sahni said five teams had been deployed to investigate the robberies.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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