Rediff.com  » News » Cyrus Mistry's overspeeding car hit the divider: Police

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 04, 2022 20:25 IST
The driver of the car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into the divider, said Palghar Police sources on Sunday.

IMAGE: A combo picture shows the wrecked remains of the car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling and the spot where it hit the divider, in Palghar on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday.

According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider.

 

"Prima facie, it looks like the car driver lost control. Cyrus Mistry's mortal remains are at a government hospital in Kasa. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being filed by the police, as per procedure," Palghar Police sources told ANI.

Police said there were four people including a woman in the car.

Two people died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital.

Apart from Mistry, another deceased has been identified as Jahangir Dinsha Pandole.

The injured Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"Around 3 pm, the car met with an accident as it crashed into a divider on the bridge above Surya River while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

"Four people were inside, out of them two people died on the spot and the rest two were shifted to a hospital," said Palghar Superintendant of Police Balasaheb Patil.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

