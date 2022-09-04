News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cyrus Mistry was in the backseat, both survivors were in the front

Cyrus Mistry was in the backseat, both survivors were in the front

Source: PTI
September 04, 2022 20:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Well-known gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole was driving the car which crashed into a road divider in Palghar, Maharashtra, on Sunday, killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and another occupant of the vehicle, the police said.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand outside a hospital in Palghar, Maharashtra, where Anahita and Darius Pandole, who were injured in the car crashed that killed Cyrus Mistry, September 4, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo/ANI Pic Service

Primary information suggests that the car was over-speeding and tried to overtake another vehicle from the wrong side (on the left), a police official told PTI.

 

Gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole (55) and her husband Darius Pandole (60) survived the crash, while Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, brother of Darius, were killed in the accident, which happened around 3 pm, about 120 km from Mumbai, the official said.

Mistry and Jahangir were in the backseat, the official said, while Darius was in the front seat with Anahita who was at the wheel.

”A woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from the left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider,” an eyewitness said.

The eyewitness, who works in a roadside garage, told a Marathi TV channel: ”We rushed to the accident spot but did not touch the vehicle or the injured persons.

"In 10 minutes, help came and two injured persons were pulled out from the car and shifted by ambulance to the hospital. The other two were dead," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mistry: Reclusive scion let his work do the talking
Mistry: Reclusive scion let his work do the talking
Mistry's demise brings back focus on road crash deaths
Mistry's demise brings back focus on road crash deaths
Fadnavis orders probe into accident that killed Mistry
Fadnavis orders probe into accident that killed Mistry
Mistry's overspeeding car hit the divider: Police
Mistry's overspeeding car hit the divider: Police
FA Cup: Goalkeeper sent off for urinating in hedge
FA Cup: Goalkeeper sent off for urinating in hedge
Ex-Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry, friend die in accident
Ex-Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry, friend die in accident
Ex-Kerala minister Shailaja rejects Magsaysay Award
Ex-Kerala minister Shailaja rejects Magsaysay Award
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ex-Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry, friend die in accident

Ex-Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry, friend die in accident

'Shocked, saddened': Modi leads tributes to Mistry

'Shocked, saddened': Modi leads tributes to Mistry

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances