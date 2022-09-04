Cyrus Mistry was in the backseat, both survivors were in the front

Well-known gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole was driving the car which crashed into a road divider in Palghar, Maharashtra, on Sunday, killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and another occupant of the vehicle, the police said.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand outside a hospital in Palghar, Maharashtra, where Anahita and Darius Pandole, who were injured in the car crashed that killed Cyrus Mistry, September 4, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo/ANI Pic Service

Primary information suggests that the car was over-speeding and tried to overtake another vehicle from the wrong side (on the left), a police official told PTI.

Gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole (55) and her husband Darius Pandole (60) survived the crash, while Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, brother of Darius, were killed in the accident, which happened around 3 pm, about 120 km from Mumbai, the official said.

Mistry and Jahangir were in the backseat, the official said, while Darius was in the front seat with Anahita who was at the wheel.

”A woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from the left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider,” an eyewitness said.

The eyewitness, who works in a roadside garage, told a Marathi TV channel: ”We rushed to the accident spot but did not touch the vehicle or the injured persons.

"In 10 minutes, help came and two injured persons were pulled out from the car and shifted by ambulance to the hospital. The other two were dead," he said.