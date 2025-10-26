Cyclone Montha: Andhra prepares action plan for relief, essential supplies

The Andhra Pradesh government has prepared an action plan for relief and essential supplies in pre-cyclone preparedness for Cyclone Montha.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the Meteorological Department, the deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada on October 28 evening.

It is located about 780 km east-southeast of Chennai, 830 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 830 km southeast of Kakinada, 930 km south-southeast of Gopalpur, said the Met department.

It is expected to move northwestwards, then north-northwestwards, intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of October 28, and cross Andhra Pradesh coast in evening.

Maximum sustained winds are expected at upto 100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph along the coast, with very heavy rainfall in some districts, it said.

State Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar said the action plan covers stock positioning of Public Distribution System commodities, fuel inventory management, paddy procurement steps, food supply to relief shelters and post-cyclone relief distribution.

"The Andhra Pradesh government has prepared an action taken report detailing the pre-cyclone preparedness measures for Cyclone Montha, ensuring readiness before landfall," Manohar said in an official release late on Saturday.

The supply of food grains to all fair price shops in coastal areas shall be completed by October 26 and sufficient stock is already placed at Mandal Level Stock Points, he said.

According to officials, 40 per cent stock movement has been completed in coastal districts, and Global Positioning System exemption has been granted for second-stage food grain movement based on requests from district collectors.

On fuel preparedness, Manohar instructed the state nodal officer and oil marketing companies to fully stock petrol, diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas outlets in vulnerable districts.

District collectors were directed to coordinate with Oil Marketing Companies to ensure diesel availability for power backup at telecom towers, control rooms, hospitals and cyclone shelters during disruptions.

On paddy procurement, officials informed the minister that procurement is expected to start in full scale in the first week of November, but centres will be opened wherever farmers arrive with harvested paddy to provide immediate relief.

Nearly 1,500 mills have been tagged to Rythu Service Kendras in coastal districts, and millers have been asked to provide drying space and covers for wet paddy, and not to distress farmers over high moisture levels owing to adverse conditions.

Further, 50,000 tarpaulins with ropes, sandbags and plastic sheets have been kept ready at RSKs for crop protection on a need basis.

District Collectors have been authorised to draw essential commodities from MLSPs for food preparation in cyclone shelters and disaster camps, and expenditure can be adjusted under Treasury Rule (TR)-27.

For post-cyclone relief distribution, sufficient stock has been placed at Mandal Level Stock Points for supply as per the scale set by the Disaster Management Department under the notified relief norms.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority alerted people of heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 27.

"People and fishermen should not venture out as heavy rainfall is expected in coastal regions of the state. It is likely to strengthen into a cyclone in next 24 hours," said APSDMA managing director Prakhar Jain in an official release.