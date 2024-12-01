Cyclone Fengal causes unprecedented rainfall in Pondy

After making landfall near Puducherry on November 30, Cyclone Fengal weakened on Sunday, but torrential downpour under its influence paralysed the union territory, with the Army stepping in to evacuate stranded persons in inundated streets.

IMAGE: Buses seen parked at a flooded bus depot amid heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Fengal, in Puducherry on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Old-timers recalled such a fury of nature was not witnessed in this tiny UT for the last three decades.

Villupuram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu also suffered following heavy rains and inundation, with Chief Minister M K Stalin terming the rainfall in the district as 'unprecedented'.

Operations at the Chennai airport, which had been suspended on Saturday, resumed past midnight but many flights saw cancellations and delays initially, officials said. However, later in the day, operations were normal.

According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Fengal has weakened into a deep depression.

'The Cyclonic Storm FENGAL (pronounced as FEINJAL) over north coastal Tamil Nadu & Puducherry remained practically stationary during past 12 hours, weakened into a deep depression and lay centered at 11.30 hours IST of today, the 1st December 2024 over the same region near latitude 12.0 N and longitude 79.8 E, close to Puducherry, about 30 km north of Cuddalore, 40 km east of Villupuram and 120 km south-southwest of Chennai,' the weather office said in a post on X.

It is likely to move westwards very slowly and weaken gradually into a depression over north Tamil Nadu during the next 12 hours, it added.

Normal life was crippled in Puducherry, as the union territory received 46 cm rainfall, bettering the previous best of 21 cm recorded on October 31, 2004.

Cyclone Fengal triggered heavy rainfall, leading to inundation of all residential areas on the outskirts Of boulevard limits. Trees were uprooted at various places under the impact of the cyclonic storm.

Power outage was reported in most of the localities since 11 pm on Saturday.

The Indian Army deployed its soldiers and boats and evacuated stranded people.

According to a Defence release, about 200 people were rescued from three different locations in Puducherry, including Krishna Nagar.

Many housing colonies were waterlogged and residents could not step out of the dwellings for hours together. Two-wheelers and cars parked on roads partially submerged in rainwater that entered several houses here, residents said.

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel rescue stranded people from the severely flooded Krishnanagar area following Cyclone Fengal, in Puducherry on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

All shops and business establishments remained closed and the government set up relief centers to accommodate people evacuated from low-lying areas.

Main thoroughfares and arterial roads were waterlogged disrupting daily life. Farmlands with standing crops bore the brunt of the heavy rain.

Transport services were hit and voluntary organisations like Pondicherry Heritage Round Table 167 volunteered to supplement the efforts of the government to supply food packets to people staying in relief camps.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin briefed reporters about the cyclone and its impact in the city and elsewhere.

He pointed out that Villupuram had received heavy rainfall, with Mailam in the district recording 49 cm, followed by Nemmeli at 46 cm and Vanur (41 cm) in the last 24 hours.

"Villupuram has received unprecedented rainfall and we are monitoring the situation," he said.

In some affected places, boats were deployed for evacuation of the flood-affected local residents, and district minister K Ponmudy (Forest) was overseeing the rescue and relief efforts.

He will be joined by his cabinet colleagues SS Sivasankaran and V Senthil Balaji, even as a team of IAS officials was camping in the district.

The CM added that 12 teams of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been rushed to Villupuram, located about 40 km from Puducherry and about 170 km from state capital Chennai.

IMAGE: Army personnel rescue stranded people from Krishnanagar in Puducherry. Photograph: ANI Photo

With nearby Cuddalore also receiving copious rains, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin has been rushed to oversee the rescue and relief efforts in both districts, Stalin said.

"The two districts are being monitored. We are going to request the Centre to depute a team to assess the damage in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Chengelpet," the CM said.

With the downpour continuing in many districts, the government could consider relief to affected persons only after rains subside. A review of damage to standing crops could also be taken up only after rain stops, Stalin said.

The matter will be discussed and the state government will apprise the Centre later, he added.

TV visuals showed heavy flooding in Tindivanam town of Villupuram.

As regards Chennai, he said that despite heavy rains in the city on Saturday, there was no inundation in many parts due to the precautionary works and desilting activities.

In north Chennai, water was cleared using large motors.

About 1,700 motor pumps of different capacity were on standby. Of the 22 subways in Chennai, traffic movement was smooth in 21, while one was already closed due to railway work, Stalin said.

A little over 1000 people have been accommodated in 32 camps and food and water was being provided to them. Further, till Sunday, 9.10 lakh food packets have been distributed, while food was being provided free of cost through state-run Amma canteens and this has benefited about 1.07 lakh persons, the CM said.

Stalin earlier held a review meeting regarding the rain situation and the rescue and relief efforts of the government.