Cyclone Fengal makes landfall near Puducherry; Chennai airport shutdown

Cyclonic storm Fengal has commenced making landfall close to Puducherry and it may approximately take 4 hours for it to cross the coast completely, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said in Chennai on Saturday.

IMAGE: Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Fengal in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Citing data and observations, IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre, Additional Director General, S Balachandran told PTI that the process of the cyclone's landfall commenced at about 5.30 pm on November 30.

On the area of landfall, he said it was close to 'Puducherry area' and that it may take approximately 4 hours for the completion of the landfall process and added that more related information would be made available later.

In an update at 7.35 pm, the IMD said: "Latest observations indicate that the forward sector of spiral bands associated with the cyclone has entered into the land. It is likely to move west-southwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during next 3 to 4 hours."

Hospitals and houses were inundated in Chennai and its neighbourhoods following Cyclone Fengal induced heavy downpour, as civic authorities said clearing works were on in a 'war-footing.'

Barricades and umbrellas were swept away by gusty winds and road users scurried for cover as rains poured, with cyclone Fengal inching closer to the shoreline on Saturday, leaving many areas in and around Chennai under water.

Rainwater entered the premises of two state-run hospitals at Chromepet, a general hospital and a facility for thoracic medicine, both of which are located side by side and frequented by people.

Water was close to the level of one's ankle even inside the hospital, leaving health care seekers and doctors in a tight spot. Police and local authorities placed sandbags at entry points and said all steps were being taken to address the issue.

IMAGE: Hospitals and houses were inundated in Chennai and its neighbourhoods. Photograph: ANI Photo

Several residential neighbourhoods were heavily inundated in Chennai.

These included parts of Korattur, Velachery-Madipakkam and Kodungaiyur. Rain water entered houses in suburban localities, such as the Hasthinapuram--Tirumalai Nagar, and residents had to place even refrigerators and washing machines on cots to prevent them from getting damaged.

In a rain-related incident, a migrant worker who tried to withdraw cash from an ATM here, was reportedly electrocuted.

Public transportation services were hit and people used flyovers and spaces beneath them as parking lots to avoid a repeat of what was endured during the 2015 floods. In view of the rains and copious inflows, reservoirs such as Chembarambakkam looked like an ocean.

Chennai airport announced the suspension of operations till 4 am Sunday following the inundation of runways after heavy rains and the 'adverse weather condition' due to cyclone 'Fengal'.

Over 50 flights have been cancelled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports in Chennai and neighbouring states.

Official sources said apart from the cancellation of 55 flights, 19 others were diverted after two runways and the taxiway were inundated following heavy rains. The services include both domestic and international flights. Earlier in the day, when the airport was operational, at least 12 flights were delayed.

IMAGE: Vehicles parked on a flyover amid heavy rainfall in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Chennai airport in a post on 'X' said that a team of senior officials was closely monitoring the situation to facilitate the earliest resumption of operations as meteorological conditions improve.

"A WebEx meeting was conducted on 30th November 2024 at 1630 hrs, involving all stakeholders and officials from the IMD... Following consultations with AAI Headquarters and considering feedback from stakeholders, it has been decided to extend the closure of operations through a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) until 0400 IST on 1st December 2024. We recommend passengers check with their respective airlines regarding their flights," it said in a post on 'X.

The complete disruption of services left the passengers stranded and according to rough estimates from official sources, over 10,000 people could have been affected due to cancellations and diversions.

Nearly 1,000 passengers continued to stay back inside the airport premises to take the first available flight from here to their respective destinations.

As many as 20 flights were cancelled in Hyderabad as well which were services to and from Chennai and Tirupati.

Initially, expecting an earlier landfall of the cyclone, airport authorities had declared suspension of operations till 7 pm starting from 12.30 pm.

Chennai airport authority also said IndiGo Airlines temporarily suspended flight operations, which will resume once the weather improves.