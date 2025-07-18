Curbs after clash: Maharashtra assembly bans visitors

A day after supporters of two MLAs clashed in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan premises, assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Friday said visitors will not be allowed in the legislature complex during the session, and only ministers, legislators, their personal secretaries and officials will get entry.

IMAGE: Supporters of NCP-SP MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP's Gopichand Padalkar MLAs clashed in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan premises on July 17, 2025. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Making this announcement in the Lower House of the state legislature, he also said that an ethics committee, empowered to disqualify members, will be formed within a week.

On Thursday, supporters of Nationalist Congress arty-SP MLA Jitendra Awhad and Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Gopichand Padalkar came to blows inside the Maharashtra legislature complex, a day after a heated exchange between the two lawmakers.

The incident occurred at 5.45 pm on the ground floor of the legislature building here, Narwekar said, adding that he has sought a report from the chief security officer of Vidhan Bhavan.

"Visitors will not be allowed inside the Vidhan Bhavan during the session. Only ministers, legislators, their officially-designated personal secretaries and government officials will be allowed during that period," he said.

Ministers will not be allowed to hold official meetings and meet visitors in the legislature complex during the session. They will have to conduct their official briefings and meetings in Mantralaya, the state secretariat, he said.

MLAs will be held accountable for the conduct of persons accompanying them, Narwekar added.

Both Padalkar and Awhad expressed regret in the House over the scuffle between their supporters.

Speaker Narwekar said Nitin Deshmukh and Sarjerao (Rishikesh) Takle, associates of Awhad and Padalkar, respectively, who were involved in the scuffle and detained by the security personnel of the state legislature, will face breach of privilege of the House.

Deshmukh said he was a supporter of Awhad, while Takle said he was a cousin of MLA Padalkar, he added.

Both persons were arrested and criminal offences were filed against them along with additional six to seven unknown persons. Both entered the legislature complex with the MLAs and without authorised passes, the speaker said.

"The concerned MLAs will now be responsible for the conduct of persons accompanying them. It is their responsibility to maintain decorum of the legislature inside and outside," Narwekar said.

Narwekar also announced to set up of an ethics committee on the lines of that in Parliament.

The ethics committee is empowered to disqualify the members, he said.

He said the ethics committee will be set up in a week's time after consultation with the legislative council chairman Ram Shinde.

When the speaker asked Awhad to express regret over the scuffle, the NCP-SP MLA said the concerned worker had not come to the assembly complex with him.

Awhad said he received abusive messages on his phone.

When the MLA was asked by the chair to stick to the issue being discussed, Jayant Patil (NCP-SP) said Awhad should be allowed to speak.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the prestige of each and every one in the house was at stake and their credentials are being questioned in the public.

"People are saying all MLAs have become arrogant," he said.