CUET-UG exam delayed at some centres after technical glitch

The CUET-UG 2026 exam faced delays at several centres due to a technical glitch, prompting the National Testing Agency to offer compensatory time to affected students.

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Key Points CUET-UG 2026 was delayed at some centres due to a technical glitch reported by TCS.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has resolved the technical issue and is providing compensatory time to candidates.

Students and parents reported delays, lack of communication, and inconvenience due to the CUET-UG 2026 technical issues.

The CUET-UG is a national-level entrance exam for undergraduate programmes across India, aiming for standardised assessment.

The CUET-UG 2026 for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across India was delayed at some centres on Saturday due to a technical glitch, the National Testing Agency said.

The issue has since been resolved and the examination is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

NTA Responds To CUET-UG 2026 Technical Issues

"TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET UG 2026 at some centres on Saturday. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged," the NTA said on X.

"Afternoon session timing (revised): Reporting/entry from 2:30 pm; examination begins at 4:00 pm instead of 3:00 pm," the NTA said.

Morning session candidates are being given the full duration of the paper and are allowed to exit only after completion of the test, it said.

"NTA sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students and parents," the agency said.

The NTA has also provided a helpline number -- +91-11-40759000 -- and email support -- cuet-ug@nta.ac.in -- for any assistance.

Student And Parent Reactions To CUET-UG 2026 Delays

Several students and parents reported the delay on X and alleged lack of communication at the examination centres.

"CUET 2026 students forced to wait 3-4 hours due to technical glitches. No proper communication, no arrangements, students and parents suffering in extreme heat. This is unacceptable for a national-level exam," an X user posted.

"CUET scheduled to conclude at 10:30 am today has not yet commenced at the centre Webinfotron Technologies adjacent to Ganga International School, Khasra No. 265, Delhi 110081. Parents are waiting since morning for their children with no official update," another user said.

"CUET exam delayed. The centre for most kids was many many miles away from the main city. Kids and parents left at 6 am to reach the centre on time. At 11 am, parents are told that the exam has not even started. Meanwhile, kids are just sitting inside waiting," said another.

Background On The CUET-UG Exam

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, or CUET-UG, is a standardised, national-level entrance exam conducted by the NTA for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across central, state, and select private universities.

Since its introduction in 2022, the second-largest entrance test in the country has witnessed multiple operational disruptions in different phases, including last-minute changes in exam centres, delayed entry and commencement at several venues, and technical issues such as server and login failures at select centres.

There have also been instances of exam cancellations at some centres due to system-related problems, as well as rescheduling of tests for the affected candidates.

In certain cases, students reported confusion over admit card details and exam dates, leading to missed attempts.

The recurring issues have created concerns among the students and parents over the smooth conduct of the examination.

CUET-UG Aims For Standardisation

The CUET-UG has been conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode since the 2025 cycle, with the NTA citing improved standardisation, efficiency and logistics in the conduct of the nationwide entrance test.

Replacing multiple entrance tests, the CUET-UG aims to provide a uniform assessment platform, and evaluates candidates on language skills, domain-specific subjects, and general aptitude, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020 to promote inclusivity and equal opportunities.