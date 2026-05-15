NEET-UG Re-Exam: 'Stamina Matters More Than Speed Now'

'All coaching classes will briefly revise the syllabus within the next eight to 10 days and then conduct mock tests.'

Rediff spoke to three experts and NEET educators who reveal how their students are coping up with the NEET-UG result cancellation and how coaching centres are preparing them for the NEET re-exam.

IMAGE: Security personnel check aspirants' admit cards at the NEET UG 2026 exam centre in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Over 22.79 lakh students will have to reappear for NEET-UG after the National Testing Agency cancelled the May 3, 2026, exam over alleged irregularities, marking the biggest cancellation in India's medical entrance exam history.

over alleged irregularities, marking the biggest cancellation in India's medical entrance exam history. The re-exam will held on June 21 .

. Coaching institutes across India are rushing to restart preparation cycles with rapid syllabus revision, intensive mock tests and online/offline support as students grapple with anxiety and uncertainty.

Educators say many students feel emotionally shattered after the cancellation, with some fearing they may not be able to reproduce their earlier performance under the added psychological pressure.

Experts are advising students to avoid panic studying, focus on NCERT revision, take regular mock tests and stay away from rumours.

Veteran mentors believe the NEET re-exam will test emotional resilience as much as academic preparation, stressing that 'stamina matters more than speed' in this extended exam cycle.

India has been here before -- almost to the day.

In May 2024, NEET-UG erupted into controversy over alleged irregularities, forcing a partial re-examination.

Two years on, the script has repeated itself with far graver consequences.

On May 12, 2026, the National Testing Agency (NTA) officially cancelled the NEET-UG examination that over 22.79 lakh students had appeared for on May 3 -- the largest single cancellation in the history of India's medical entrance system.

The agency confirmed that students will not need to register afresh and that application fees already paid will be refunded.

The re-exam will be held on June 21.

A 20-year-old aspirant from Patna, who had appeared for the exam in 2024 and 2026, captured the mood of thousands when she said she hadn't expected a cancellation despite hearing rumours of a leak because neither 2024 nor 2025 had ended this way.

For the students themselves, the announcement has landed like a second examination -- one for which nobody is prepared.

'They feel they've lost everything'

Over 22 lakh students stare at another month of anxiety after NTA scrapped the May 3 exam

At Zanwar Classes in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, owner, educator and rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar has been fielding calls from distressed families since the news broke.

He describes the mood in one word: Devastated. "They are feeling very bad. They cannot express it in words. They feel like they've lost everything," he says.

Zanwar Classes prepares aspirants for competitive exams such as MHT-CET, IIT-JEE and NEET-UG.

Zanwar has been through a version of this before.

When exam-related controversy hit NEET in 2024, his institute ran a quick turnaround -- compressing revision into a tight window and following it up with a battery of mock tests. He plans to do the same now.

"My students will revise the syllabus within eight to ten days, then take five to ten mock tests," he says.

Both online and offline options are available to students, with test series costing anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000.

The broader coaching community, he adds, will likely follow the same pattern: "All coaching classes will briefly revise the syllabus within the next eight to 10 days and then conduct mock tests."

He is candid about the psychological fallout. Some students who had scored well the first time will struggle to replicate their performance under this kind of emotional pressure.

"Yes, 100%," he says, when asked whether the cancellation will impact results. "Some may also fail," he warns.

'Revise fast, then test -- and test again'

Preetam Patil, who runs the online coaching platform Laksha24 with batches of one-to-five students, has resumed daily online sessions.

Many of his students had taken a break after May 3, mentally clocking out. Getting them back into study mode is the first challenge, he says.

"Once they relax after an exam, they tend to forget everything they have learned. So revising is the only way," Patil says.

Beyond revision, the concerns being voiced by his students are practical and immediate: "Will the re-exam paper be harder? Who will set it? Will there be enough time to revise the full syllabus? What if the paper gets leaked again? These are the questions and those are the fears facing those who will now join the re-NEET bandwagon," he says.

Patil's method is deliberately low-tech. He sends students PDFs of mock papers, they write answers on plain sheets, photograph them and send the images back to him for evaluation. No platform, no frills.

For students already enrolled with him, the extra sessions come at no additional cost beyond the flat monthly fee of around Rs 1,200. The priority, he says, is simply to keep students moving. "We'll understand once we start."

'In an extended race, stamina matters more than speed'

Mayank Chandel, who brings 18 years of experience coaching students for IIT-JEE, NEET, SAT and other high-stakes exams through his firm CareerStreets, has been watching the psychological damage unfold in real time. His concern is not the syllabus -- it is the mindset.

"Many students mentally exited preparation after May 3. That is dangerous now," he says.

The students most likely to gain from the re-exam, he argues, are not necessarily those who performed best in the cancelled sitting. They are the ones who can emotionally reset faster.

His prescription for the immediate days ahead is deliberate and structured: Three to four days of genuine mental recovery -- proper sleep, reduced social media -- before returning to six to seven hours of focused daily study, NCERT revision cycles, daily MCQ practice and a full-length mock test every five to seven days.

"Do not study 14 hours out of panic. Panic creates inconsistency," he says.

He is equally firm about the information environment. Right now, he says, students are drowning in rumour -- scanning social media, watching YouTube channels speculating on cutoffs, tracking court proceedings. "Misinformation is more harmful than competition," he warns.

His rule: Check official sources once or twice a day and protect your mental bandwidth the way you would protect revision time. "The next rank jump may come simply from emotional stability."

Chandel also offers a longer view for students who feel the cancellation has derailed their future.

Medical admissions may be delayed, counselling timelines may shift and academic calendars may compress but one extra month, he says, will not define a doctor's career. "This is not the end of your preparation. It is an unexpected extension of the race."

And then, with the precision of someone who has coached thousands of nervous students through high-stakes moments, he adds: "In extended races, stamina matters more than speed."