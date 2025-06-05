HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » 'Crowd broke gates': Shivakumar on Bengaluru stampede

'Crowd broke gates': Shivakumar on Bengaluru stampede

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 05, 2025 00:17 IST

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the crowd broke the gates and there was a stampede-like situation near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru victory celebrations.

IMAGE: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar meets the injured in the stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Eleven people died and 33 injured due to the stampede, official sources said.

"They have broken the gates. I think a lot of stampede has happened. I have spoken to the police commissioner and officials....the exact number of deaths is still not known. We are at it, we appeal to everyone to be calm," Shivakumar said.

 

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said he is visiting hospitals, where treatment is underway.

The chief minister, ministers and police officials are already visiting.

"There was a huge crowd. We saw it from the airport itself. So we decided to cancel the procession and brought them (team) in a closed vehicle. There was a request for a procession at least from Vidhana Soudha. As there was rain, the crowd got uncontrolled, so we cancelled that procession too. Here (at the stadium) too there were arrangements, for a procession -- an hour-long programme. We instructed to conclude it in 10-15 minutes and, accordingly, it was done," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Bengaluru stampede: CM orders probe, BJP slams govt
At a loss for words: Kohli on stampede in Bengaluru
'Terrible day for fans like us'
50 people have been killed in stampedes this year
Ruling party shouldn't be blamed for stampede: Shukla
