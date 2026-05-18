Crorepati MLAs Surge 32 Times In 20 Years

BJP witnessed steady growth in crorepati MLAs between 2016 and 2026.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party supporters celebrate the party's triumph in the West Bengal assembly elections in Kolkata, May 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Over 21 per cent of candidates contesting five assembly elections between 2006 and 2026 declared crorepati-level assets.

The share of crorepati winners in these assemblies jumped sharply from 11.8 per cent to 73.4 per cent.

Puducherry, Assam and Tamil Nadu recorded significant increases in the proportion of wealthy winning candidates over two decades.

Tamil Nadu accounted for nearly half of all MLAs with assets exceeding Rs 25 crore in the 2026 elections.

Of the 30,341 candidates who contested assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry between 2006 and 2026, 21 per cent were crorepatis -- and 6.3 per cent of them won.

After adjusting for inflation, Rs 1 crore today would be equivalent to Rs 41 lakh in 2006.

In 2026, the number of winners with over Rs 25 crore assets grew 32 times over just a couple in 2006.

5x increase in number of crorepati candidates

The share of crorepatis in total winning candidates in these 5 assemblies rose from 11.8 per cent in 2006 to 73.4 per cent in 2026.

By comparison, the share of crorepati winners in total crorepati candidates declined from 49 per cent to 25 per cent during the same period.

More crorepati candidates across parties

In Puducherry, the share of crorepatis in total winning candidates increased from 30 per cent in 2006 to 96 per cent in 2026.

Their share rose from 12 per cent to 84 per cent in Assam, and from 23 per cent to 83 per cent in Tamil Nadu.

Only BJP saw steady growth in crorepati MLAs

The Bharatiya Janata Party has seen steady growth in crorepati MLAs, with their share rising from 8.4 per cent in 2016 to 31.8 per cent in 2026.

The BJP, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and Congress topped on this count in the recent elections.

Tamil Nadu leads in crorepati MLAs

In 2006, only two MLAs -- both from Tamil Nadu -- had assets worth more than Rs 25 crore.

The number of such MLAs has grown 32 times in 2026, with Tamil Nadu accounting for half of them.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff