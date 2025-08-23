Richest CMs: 931 Cr Naidu, 332 Cr Khandu

The CMs with lowest assets are West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with assets worth over Rs 15.38 lakh, Omar Abdullah, CM of Jammu and Kashmir, with assets worth over Rs 55.24 lakh, and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who has assets worth Rs 1.18 crore.

IMAGE: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in Prakasam, August 2, 2025. Photograph: CMO Andhra Pradesh X/ANI Photo

According to an analysis released on Friday, August 22, 2025, the average assets of 30 chief ministers, including all of India's states and Union Territories barring Manipur, is Rs 54.42 crore, but with wide variation.

The total assets of 30 CMs are Rs 1,632 crores.

Of the 30 CMs, two (7%) are billionaires, Andhra Pradesh's Nara Chandrababu Naidu, with total assets worth over Rs 931 crore, and Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu, who has assets worth over Rs 332 crore.

At number three is Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with total assets worth over Rs 51 crore.

The CMs with lowest assets are West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with assets worth over Rs 15.38 lakh, Omar Abdullah, CM of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, with assets worth over Rs 55.24 lakh, and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who has assets worth Rs 1.18 crore.

Others with low assets are Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rs 1.46 crore), UP's Yogi Adityanath (Rs 1.54 crore), Bihar's Nitish Kumar (Rs 1.64 crore), Punjab's Bhagwant Mann (Rs 1.97 crore), Odisha's Mohan Charan Majhi (Rs 1.97 crore) and Chhattisgarh's Vishnu Deo Sai (Rs 3.80 crore).

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 30 current chief ministers in state assemblies and UTs across the nation.

This data has been extracted from affidavits filed by the CMs prior to contesting their last elections. At present, Manipur is under President's Rule.

After the ADR report was released, sources in the Telugu Desam Party said Naidu's wealth comes from the value of the shares his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari holds in Heritage Foods Ltd, a listed company, which he founded in 1992.

Bhuvaneswari, along with daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani, runs the company.

"The value of N Chandrababu Naidu's wealth has accrued over 33 years from a company he founded in 1992, before he had become the CM, and when Chittoor and southern Andhra faced milk shortage," the TDP source said.

"It was after the dairy sector was liberalised and private players encouraged to invest in milk processing and marketing," the TDP source added.

Out of the 30 CMs, 12 (40%) CMs have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Gender ratio: Only two (7%) of the 30 CMs are women -- Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi's Rekha Gupta.

Educational qualifications: 9 (30%) of the CMs are graduates, 6 (20%) are graduate professionals, 9 (27%) are post graduates, 2 (7%) have doctorates, 1 (3%) is a diploma holder, 3 (10%) are 12th pass and 1 (3%) is 10th pass.

Age group: 8 are between 41 and 50 years old, 12 between 51 and 60, 4 between 61 and 70 and 6 are between 71 and 80.

