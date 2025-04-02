India's MLAs Richer Than 3 N-E State Budgets!

Kindly note this image of the Delhi assembly in session has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The total assets of the country's sitting legislators amount to Rs 73,348 crore, which is more than the combined annual Budgets (2023-2024) of Nagaland (Rs 23,086 crore), Tripura (Rs 26,892 crore), and Meghalaya (Rs 22,022 crore), totaling around Rs 72,000 crore, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

ADR, a non-profit organisation working on electoral and political reforms, analysed the self-sworn affidavits of current MLAs.

The analysis covered 4,092 out of 4,123 MLAs across 28 assemblies and three Union Territories.

