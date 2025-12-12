HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Criminal wanted in 100+ cases comes home to fill SIR form, arrested

Criminal wanted in 100+ cases comes home to fill SIR form, arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 12, 2025 20:22 IST

A notorious criminal named in more than 100 offences, including murder, in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, was held in his native place Indore where he arrived days ago to fill a form for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Vyas told reporters that Abdul Rashid alias Talwar Singh (54) was arrested in connection with a daylight burglary that he committed on December 3 at a residential apartment in the city's Palasia police station limits following his arrival in Indore.

Stolen goods worth Rs 7.50 lakh, including a two-wheeler and gold, silver jewellery, were recovered from his possession, he said.

 

Vyas said Abdul Rashid is originally from Indore, but has been living in Maharashtra's Akola district for the past few years.

"Rashid had come to his hometown in Indore to fill out a form for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. During this time, he committed a theft in the city," the DCP said.

This notorious criminal is accused of being involved in more than 100 criminal cases in MP and Maharashtra, including thefts, as well as serious cases like murder and attempted murder, he said, adding that he was wanted in several criminal cases in Maharashtra.

"We have come to know that Abdul Rashid killed a man with a sword in Wardha district of Maharashtra a few years ago and then reached the police station with the head of the deceased. After this incident, he came to be infamously known by the name Talwar Singh," the DCP added.

