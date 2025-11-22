HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » B'luru Rs 7.11cr heist: 3, including police constable, arrested

B'luru Rs 7.11cr heist: 3, including police constable, arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 22, 2025 17:04 IST

x

Three people, including a police constable, have been arrested in connection with the Rs 7.11 crore robbery in Bengaluru following a manhunt involving over 200 personnel, City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said on Saturday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: @BlrCityPolice/X

 Briefing reporters on the sensational heist where a gang posing as RBI officials decamped with the money, Singh said Rs 5.76 crore has been recovered so far and efforts are on to trace the remaining amount.

"We had formed eleven teams and deployed 200 police officers and personnel for the job. More than 30 people were interrogated and three have been arrested. They are vehicle the in-charge, ex-employee of CMS Infosystems and a police constable posted in Govindapura police station," Singh said.

Police sources said those arrested are constable Annappa Naik, former employee of CMS Info System, Xavier and vehicle in-charge Gopi.

Six teams were sent to all the southern states and Goa to track the criminals involved, he added.

 

According to the official, the gang had planned the robbery for three months. They surveyed the cash van's route and chose a stretch without CCTV cameras.

On November 19, unidentified men allegedly posing as RBI officials intercepted an ATM cash van in Bengaluru and decamped with about Rs seven crore, said to be perhaps the biggest heist at least in the city.

The incident occurred when the vehicle belonging to CMS Info Systems was transporting cash from a private bank branch in JP Nagar in the city.

The criminals arrived in a car with a Government of India sticker, intercepted the van claiming they needed to verify documents, and forced the staff into their vehicle along with the cash.

They later dropped the staff near Dairy Circle and fled with the money.

Lauding the police team that cracked the sensational robbery, Singh said the three accused were identified and detained within 54 hours. Rs 5.76 crore was recovered within 60 hours and a vehicle used in the crime was traced and seized.

The gang is estimated to consist of around six to eight persons, spread across planning, execution and post-crime movement of cash, he added.

Singh also said that by the end of the first 24 hours, accused persons and the vehicles used were identified through specific inputs, which led to their arrest.

A hunt is on to trace others, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: Men posing as RBI officials rob ATM cash van
Bengaluru: Men posing as RBI officials rob ATM cash van
A Day After Daring Louvre Museum Heist
A Day After Daring Louvre Museum Heist
Man behind bank heists posed as humble fruit-seller by day
Man behind bank heists posed as humble fruit-seller by day
Family member 'digitally arrested' for 2 days: Actor Nagarjuna
Family member 'digitally arrested' for 2 days: Actor Nagarjuna
How police from 2 states cracked Rs 20 cr jewel heist
How police from 2 states cracked Rs 20 cr jewel heist

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Pioneering Women Of Indian Art

webstory image 2

Recipe: Walnut Ice Cream Bonbons

webstory image 3

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

VIDEOS

IND VS SA Fan cheers KL Rahul ahead of 2nd test match in Barsapara Cricket Stadium Guwahati0:28

IND VS SA Fan cheers KL Rahul ahead of 2nd test match in...

Pune Leopard hit Pimparkhed villagers wear spiked collars to prevent Leopard Attack6:25

Pune Leopard hit Pimparkhed villagers wear spiked collars...

Indian Armys Krishna Ghati Cricket Premier League concludes in Poonch2:25

Indian Armys Krishna Ghati Cricket Premier League...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO