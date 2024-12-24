News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Navi Mumbai man arrested 33 years after wife's murder

Navi Mumbai man arrested 33 years after wife's murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: December 24, 2024 12:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a 70-year-old man absconding since the last 33 years after allegedly killing his wife, an official said on Tuesday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused, Babu Gudgiram Kale, was apprehended on Sunday near Mulund suburb in neighbouring Mumbai, where he had been working as a labourer and selling flowers for livelihood, he said.

The case dates back to January 28, 1991, when Kale, following frequent domestic disputes with his wife, allegedly doused her with kerosene and set her on fire at his home in Panvel area of Navi Mumbai, Panvel Town police station's senior inspector Nitin Thackeray said.

 

The woman later succumbed to severe burn injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

An FIR was subsequently registered against Kale under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and a local court issued an arrest warrant against him, the official said.
Kale, however, evaded capture and remained in hiding for more than three decades.

The police pursued several leads, employing both intelligence and technical inputs to track the fugitive.
Initial tips indicated his presence in Mulund area of Mumbai. But the trail later led the police to Parbhani in Maharashtra's Marathwada region and eventually back to Mumbai based on Kale's mobile phone data and surveillance, the official said.

The accused was caught off guard when the police apprehended him on Sunday, he said.

Following his arrest, Kale was produced before a local magistrate who remanded in police custody till January 3, 2025, the police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How tailor's tag helped cops crack mystery murder
How tailor's tag helped cops crack mystery murder
Man who killed family searched 'murder methods'
Man who killed family searched 'murder methods'
Man kills friend, dumps body parts on Mumbai beach
Man kills friend, dumps body parts on Mumbai beach
Five IPOs attract total bids worth Rs 1.4 trn
Five IPOs attract total bids worth Rs 1.4 trn
'Shubman Gill overthinking hurting his batting'
'Shubman Gill overthinking hurting his batting'
PIX: India Ramp Up 4th Test Prep
PIX: India Ramp Up 4th Test Prep
Police complaint against actors, director of Pushpa 2
Police complaint against actors, director of Pushpa 2
More like this
Ladakh cops solve 26-yr-old quadruple murder; 3 held
Ladakh cops solve 26-yr-old quadruple murder; 3 held
'Murder cases are extremely time sensitive'
'Murder cases are extremely time sensitive'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances