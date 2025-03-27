HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Delhi's 'Potty Badmash' finally caught as cops foil escape plan

Delhi's 'Potty Badmash' finally caught as cops foil escape plan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 27, 2025 01:01 IST

x

Delhi's infamous 'Potty Badmash', a 27-year-old knifer and pickpocket who evaded arrest on multiple occasions by defecating in his pants to keep police personnel off him, has finally landed in police net, an official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Deepak deployed his "filth plan" to flee on March 24 as well, but the officers -- "equipped with gloves and masks" -- were prepared this time.

Police said a patrolling team spotted him near the Eidgah Park behaving suspiciously on Monday. As soon as he saw the police personnel, he attempted to flee.

 

"Teams gave him a chase and pinned him down. As expected, Deepak deployed his infamous 'filth plan' but the officers, equipped with gloves and masks, thwarted his last-ditch effort and took him in custody," said an officer.

A search led to the recovery of a knife on him which Deepak claimed to be his "lucky charm", the officer said.

He said Deepak evaded arrest multiple times in the past by deploying his strategy of defecating in his pants to create a stench so unbearable that officers hesitated to apprehend him.

After he was finally nabbed, a case was registered against him under the Arms Act at the Sadar Bazar Police Station.

During interrogation, he admitted to multiple mobile thefts and knife-related crimes in the area, police said.

Deepak has a long criminal history with over half-a-dozen cases against him across various police stations in North and Central Delhi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Navi Mumbai man arrested 33 years after wife's murder
Navi Mumbai man arrested 33 years after wife's murder
Main accused in Deoband blasts arrested after 31 yrs
Main accused in Deoband blasts arrested after 31 yrs
Kidnapping and rape case accused held after 40 years
Kidnapping and rape case accused held after 40 years
Case Collapses. Journalist Acquitted After 14 Yrs
Case Collapses. Journalist Acquitted After 14 Yrs
Arrested in Bangladesh 37 yrs ago, Tripura man returns
Arrested in Bangladesh 37 yrs ago, Tripura man returns

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Lord Brahma Temples Of India

webstory image 2

World's 8 Most Beautiful Libraries, Including Rampur

webstory image 3

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

VIDEOS

Vaani Kapoor spotted in Bandra0:45

Vaani Kapoor spotted in Bandra

No posters, hoardings on Delhi Metro pillars: CM Rekha Gupta's big order to beautify city1:55

No posters, hoardings on Delhi Metro pillars: CM Rekha...

Drone visual shows mesmerising views of blooming tulips in Srinagar's Tulip garden2:56

Drone visual shows mesmerising views of blooming tulips...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD