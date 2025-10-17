HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cracks develop in Maharashtra village, 400 people evacuated

Cracks develop in Maharashtra village, 400 people evacuated

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 17, 2025 13:39 IST

A village of about 400 persons in Maharashtra's Beed district was evacuated after cracks developed there, prompting a team from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to visit the location, an official said on Friday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

The village of Kapildharwadi is about 150 kilometres from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and lies around 2 km from the famous Kapildhar waterfall.

District Collector Vivek Johnson told PTI that cracks developed in Kapildharwadi on October 1 and kept increasing.

"One crack has reached a size of 5-6 feet. A team from the Geological Survey of India has examined the cracks," he said.

 

Nearly 400 persons of 85 families lived in the village. They have been shifted to a rest house at Manmath Swami temple in the area, he said.

"We have identified a site to relocate these villagers and have also started the procedure. The detailed report by the GSI has not yet come," the official added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
