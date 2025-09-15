CPR Takes Charge As Rajya Sabha Chairman

C P Radhakrishnan formally assumed charge as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha after being sworn in as India's 15th Vice President at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan formally assumed charge as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, here and belo. Photograph: @VPIndiaX/ANI Photo

Photograph: @VPIndiaX/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, third from left, along with Union Ministers L Murugan, second from left, Kiren Rijiju, second from right, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, right, and Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, left, meet the new Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Photograph: @VPIndiaX/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Vice President arrives at the Vice President's Enclave in New Delhi. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

IMAGE: CPR offers prayers at the Vice President's Enclave, here and below. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

IMAGE: CPR with his family, here and below. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

