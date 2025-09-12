HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » C P Radhakrishnan sworn-in as Vice President, Dhankhar attends ceremony

C P Radhakrishnan sworn-in as Vice President, Dhankhar attends ceremony

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 12, 2025 11:24 IST

x

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was on Friday sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of office of Vice President of India to C P Radhakrishnan at a swearing-in ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, on Friday. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu administered oath to the 67-year-old Radhakrishnan at a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning.

Dressed in a red kurta, Radhakrishnan took oath in English in the name of God.

 

Radhakrishanan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21 over health issues.

IMAGE: Former Vice Presidents Jagdeep Dhnkhar, Venkaiah Naidu and Dr Hamid Ansari attend the ceremony. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dhankhar also attended the ceremony, his first public appearance since his resignation as VP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda were among those who attended the programme.

Former vice presidents Hamid Ansari and Venkaiah Naidu were also present at the ceremony.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know
The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know
Veteran RSS member, Radhakrishnan is called 'Modi of TN'
Veteran RSS member, Radhakrishnan is called 'Modi of TN'
Radhakrishnan's VP role signals BJP's South, OBC push
Radhakrishnan's VP role signals BJP's South, OBC push
Radhakrishnan to be sworn in as Vice-President on Friday
Radhakrishnan to be sworn in as Vice-President on Friday
NDA's Radhakrishnan wins vice-president poll by 152 votes
NDA's Radhakrishnan wins vice-president poll by 152 votes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

Lava's Affordable 5G Phone With 5000mAh Power

webstory image 3

9 Fastest Growing Careers By 2034

VIDEOS

UP to unveil world's 1st park crafted from ceramic waste1:45

UP to unveil world's 1st park crafted from ceramic waste

Italian Trio Embraces India's Sacred Traditions7:41

Italian Trio Embraces India's Sacred Traditions

Shweta Tiwari Wows with Her Flawless, Stunning Look!1:34

Shweta Tiwari Wows with Her Flawless, Stunning Look!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV