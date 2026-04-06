Kerala Congress Candidate Alleges Harassment by CPI(M) Workers

Kerala police are investigating allegations that a Congress candidate, Aisha Potty, was harassed by suspected CPI(M) workers during her election campaign, raising concerns about political conduct.

Key Points A case has been registered against two suspected CPI(M) workers for allegedly harassing Congress candidate Aisha Potty in Ezhukone, Kerala.

The accused are identified as Prasad and Satheesh, who allegedly blocked Potty's vehicle and verbally abused her during campaigning.

Aisha Potty, a former CPI(M) MLA now contesting for Congress, reported the incident to the Ezhukone police.

Police have identified the accused and are preparing for their arrest as the investigation continues.

A case was registered against two suspected CPI(M) workers on Monday for allegedly blocking Congress candidate Aisha Potty's vehicle and verbally abusing her at Ezhukone here, police said.

The accused have been identified as Prasad of Kuzhimathikkadu and Satheesh of Choorapoyika, they said.

Potty, a former CPI(M) MLA who recently joined the Congress, is contesting from the Kottarakkara constituency in the April 9 polls.

According to police, the incident occurred at Choorapoyika Junction on Sunday afternoon while she was campaigning.

As per the FIR, Prasad, allegedly holding a CPI(M) flag, verbally abused Potty.

Later, Satheesh allegedly blocked the vehicle, verbally abused her and issued threats.

Based on her complaint, Ezhukone police registered a case and began an investigation.

Police said both accused have been identified and will be arrested soon.