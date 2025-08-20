CPI-M hoists Congress flag instead of Tricolour on I-Day

In an embarrassing mix-up, a Communist Party of India-Marxist branch committee in Eloor in Kochi has hoisted the Congress party's flag instead of the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to party sources, the incident occurred after an elderly local leader, who also serves as an office-bearer of the Left party's Senior Citizens' Forum, mistakenly took the Congress flag for the tricolour.

Several local leaders and members attended the function, a party leader said here on Wednesday, confirming the embarassing incident.

It was only after the hoisting that a participant pointed out the error, another leader said.

"The flag of the Congress party remained hoisted for hardly 10 minutes," he said, adding that it was immediately taken down.

However, photos and videos of the incident went viral on social media.

A senior CPI-M district leader said he verified the incident and found it to be a genuine mistake.

"The leader concerned admitted that he had kept several party flags with him and accidentally mistook the Congress flag for the national flag. Considering his age and the circumstances, the party has decided not to take disciplinary action," the leader added.