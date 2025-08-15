Cong slams oil ministry post featuring Savarkar with Gandhi on I-Day

An oil ministry post featuring VD Savarkar alongside Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters evoked a sharp response from the Congress which said on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party makes it a point every Independence Day to "distort" history and make heroes out of "traitors".

IMAGE: The petroleum ministry post on X featuring VD Savarkar with Mahatma Gandhi on Independence Day. Photograph: Courtesy MoPNG on X

In a post on X, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas posted a picture featuring the faces of Savarkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh with the caption -- "Freedom was their gift, shaping the future is our mission".

"As we celebrate our nation's independence, let's remember -- liberty thrives when we nurture it every day, through unity, empathy, and action. Happy Independence Day," the ministry said.

Hitting out at the government, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal said, "Every Independence Day, the Modi-led BJP makes it a point to distort history and make heroes out of traitors."

"This Orwellian image, elevating a British mercy petitioner like Savarkar over Gandhi ji - the undisputed Mahatma who got us freedom, and completely eliminating Pandit Nehru and Sardar Patel ji, shows their contempt for our freedom fighters," Venugopal said.

"What else can one expect from those whose forefathers collaborated with the British to sow the seeds of division and hatred that haunts us to this very day?" he said.

Tagging the ministry's post, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said in a post in Hindi, "While mixing ethanol in petrol, now you've started mixing impurities even in freedom fighters. Those who couldn't become great in history, you're making them big on posters."

"The country is asking you for cheaper oil, not cheap comedy," Khera added.

Hitting back, BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh said in reply to Khera's post, "Sick brigade to the core... Veer Savarkar lived and died for the country."

Congress whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said, "No matter how hard you try, Mr. Modi, you can't push Mahatma, Netaji & Bhagat Singh below Mafiveer."

"Don't disgrace the martyrs who fought and died for freedom by glorifying those who begged the British with apology letters," Tagore said on X.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas also slammed the oil ministry's post.

"The deliberate elevation of VD Savarkar over Mahatma Gandhi is not a coincidence but a calculated act. The government's actions undermine the nation's commitment to its secular Constitution. It is pertinent to note that Savarkar was an accused in Gandhi's assassination, though acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

"However, the Kapur Commission highlighted circumstantial evidence implicating Savarkar. Those who uphold the Constitution should unequivocally condemn this mockery of justice and secular values," Brittas said in a post on X.

In a post on X, Tushar Gandhi, great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, said, "Shame on the Patroleum And Natural Gas Ministry for placing the traitor and murderer Savarkar above true patriots and martyrs. That to with money of the exchequer.