New York mayor's slip: Mentions Pak thrice at India's I-Day event

New York mayor's slip: Mentions Pak thrice at India's I-Day event

By Yoshita Singh
August 18, 2024 12:23 IST
In a gaffe, New York City Mayor Eric Adams referred to India and its diaspora community as ‘Pakistan' in his remarks at an Indian Independence Day celebration in Queens.

IMAGE: New York City Mayor Eric Adams looks on during a press conference at the City Hall, New York City, US, August 16, 2024. Photograph: Adam Gray/Reuters

Adams was addressing members of the Indian-American community at the Queens 9th India Day Parade on Saturday.

 

The stage from where he addressed the diaspora was decorated with Indian flags, balloons in hues of the tricolour and banners that read ‘Mayor Adams Celebrates the Indian Community'.

Adams himself was holding the Indian tricolour and the American flag and was surrounded by members of the Indian diaspora waving Indian flags, wearing tricolour sashes and tricolour-themed attire.

However, during his remarks, as he spoke about the diaspora community, Adams mixed up India with Pakistan thrice.

"We raised the flag earlier this week at Bowling Green…And I think no greater symbol of what you offer to this community than the men and women who are part of the law enforcement community, who are here, the Pakistani officers, who are continuing to grow in their numbers and ranks as they continue to show that public safety is the prerequisite to our prosperity."

“…So I thank you for allowing me to come here. I've known this community for so long, from little Pakistan and Queens, little Pakistan and Brooklyn, you are a major foundation of our entire city. So let's continue to celebrate your independence.”

At this point, someone from the crowd is heard correcting him and shouting "India", "It's India".

The mayor had attended a flag-raising ceremony at Bowling Green Park in lower Manhattan on August 15 to mark India's Independence Day.

A day earlier, he had addressed the flag-raising ceremony at the same venue on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day.

Yoshita Singh in New York
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
