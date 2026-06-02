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Cow Smuggler Nabbed After Shootout On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 02, 2026 21:52 IST

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A cow smuggler was arrested after a police encounter and shootout on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Nuh, resulting in the recovery of cattle and illegal weapons.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Nuh police arrested a cow smuggler after a shootout on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
  • The arrested smuggler, Jamshed, was shot in the legs during the police encounter.
  • Police recovered seven cattle, an illegal weapon, and cartridges from the scene.
  • An FIR has been registered, and police are searching for the three accomplices who fled.

Nuh police nabbed a cow smuggler after a brief encounter on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday while his three accomplices managed to flee, officials said.

Cow Smuggler Injured in Crossfire

The cow smuggler, Jamshed (22), a resident of Rajasthan's Alwar district, was shot in the legs during crossfire and has been admitted to Nalhar Medical College for treatment.

 

Police recovered seven cattle from a pickup truck and an illegal weapon with cartridges from the spot. An FIR was registered against the cow smuggler.

Details of the Police Encounter

Police said the encounter took place on the expressway around 5 am when the cow smugglers were intercepted at a barricade set up near the cut for Basai village on the expressway.

Officials said the encounter ensued after a car and a pickup truck, coming from the wrong side of the expressway, were signalled to stop.

However, the drivers rammed their vehicles into the barricade and attempted to flee. This triggered a police chase.

The car managed to escape; however, the police kept chasing the pickup truck.

Police Investigation Underway

"During the chase, the accused in the pickup truck opened fire on the police party," a senior police officer said.

Soon after, the accused in the pickup truck got out of the vehicle while firing at the police and started running away.

During the retaliatory fire, Jamshed was shot in the leg and fell on the spot. He was arrested, while the others managed to flee.

An FIR has been registered at Ferozpur Jhirka Sadar police station, and a probe into the matter is underway. Raids were being conducted to nab the other accused, Nuh police spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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