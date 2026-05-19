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Cow Smuggler Nabbed After Shootout With Nuh Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 11:41 IST

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In Nuh, police arrested an alleged cow smuggler after a gunfight, recovering cattle and weapons while pursuing fleeing accomplices.

Key Points

  • Nuh Police arrested Hamas Khan, an alleged cow smuggler, after a gunfight.
  • The incident occurred near Jaisinghpur village on Nuh-Utawar road.
  • Khan was injured in the exchange of fire and is receiving medical treatment.
  • Police recovered four cattle, an illegal weapon, and the vehicle used in the smuggling attempt.
  • Efforts are underway to apprehend the two accomplices who escaped.

Nuh Police on Tuesday arrested an alleged cow smuggler after an exchange of fire near Jaisinghpur village on Nuh-Utawar road here, while two of his accomplices managed to escape, officials said.

Arrest and Medical Treatment

The accused, Hamas Khan, a resident of Utawar village, was admitted to Nalhar Medical College for treatment, they added.

 

Details of the Incident

According to the police, a team signalled an Eeco van to stop, but the driver allegedly rammed the vehicle into barricades and opened fire at the team.

In retaliation, Khan suffered an injury to his leg. Two of his accomplices managed to flee, the police said.

Recovery and Investigation

The team recovered four cattle, an illegal weapon with cartridges and the van from the spot. An FIR has been registered at Sadar Nuh police station, they said.

Efforts are underway to nab the other accused, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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