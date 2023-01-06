News
Rediff.com  » News » Covid's XBB.1.5 variant cases rise to 7 in India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 06, 2023 00:48 IST
The number of COVID-19's XBB.1.5 variant, responsible for the rise in cases in the United States, rose to seven in India as new cases of the variant were found in Chhattisgarh and Telangana, according to INSACOG figures on Thursday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Of the seven cases, three were found in Gujarat and one each in Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said.

 

The XBB.1.5 strain is a relative of the Omicron XBB variant, which is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants.

Combined, XBB and XBB.1.5 make up 44 per cent of cases in the US.

The INSACOG data also showed that seven cases of BF.7 strain which is apparently driving China's COVID-19 wave have been found.

There are four cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 reported in West Bengal, two in Gujarat and one in Odisha.

INSACOG reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and international passengers arriving in India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
As 11 Omicron variants found in India, govt says...
4 US returnees infected with Omicron subvariant in WB
'Omicron is not the end of the pandemic'
AI crew was unprofessional: DGCA on 'urination' case
'Can't uproot 50k people': SC stays Haldwani eviction
Ram Mandir will be ready by Jan 1, 2024: Amit Shah
Construction banned in 'sinking' Joshimath
11 types of Covid variants detected in int'l travellers

Covid Chaos In China's Hospitals

