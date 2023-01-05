News
Rediff.com  » News » India detects 11 types of Covid variants in international travelers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 05, 2023 15:02 IST
Eleven Omicron sub-variants were found during testing of international travellers between December 24 and January 3, and all these variants have been earlier reported in India, official sources said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Passengers at Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Of the 19,227 international travellers tested during the period, 124 were found Covid positive, they said, adding that all of them were put in isolation.

 

The sources said that of the 124 positive samples, genome sequencing results of 40 were received of which XBB, including XBB.1, was found in 14 samples and BF 7.4.1 in one sample.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged citizens not to panic unnecessarily but remain alert and follow the directives issued by the government.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'Omicron is not the end of the pandemic'
New Omicron variant spreads more than original: Study
'Remember, always, the virus doesn't want to die'
India's Billionaire Club Shrinks....
My T-shirt has become more important than...: Rahul
Terror Attacks: Night Curfew Near Border
'Have you seen Nayak?' Shakib lashes out at BCB
'Covid variants arise because of our stupidity'

'Covid variants arise because of our stupidity'

Covid wave may lead to new variants: Chinese experts

Covid wave may lead to new variants: Chinese experts

