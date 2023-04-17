News
Covid spike: 27 deaths reported from 11 states

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 17, 2023 13:02 IST
India has recorded 9,111 new coronavirus infections, while active cases have increased to 60,313, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll has increased to 5,31,141 with 27 deaths.

While six deaths were reported from Gujarat, four were from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra, one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,27,226).

The daily positivity was recorded at 8.40 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.94 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,35,772 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
