Covid Fading But Still Claims Lives

By Sachin P Mampatta/Business Standard
February 11, 2025 09:41 IST

There have been 41 cases of Covid in the most recent four-week period ending mid-January, with three deaths.

IMAGE: A health worker collects a swab sample for the COVID-19 test in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

More than one person a day is detected with Covid, even as the fifth year of the pandemic in India draws to a close.

India's first case was detected on January 30, 2020 in Kerala, involving a medical student who had returned from China.

This number peaked with 414,188 daily cases on May 7, 2021. The numbers have broadly declined despite new variants emerging since.

There was one more spike during the Omicron variant, which saw peak daily new cases reach nearly 350,000 in January 2022. Since then, there has largely been a declining trend.

The datashows that there have been 41 cases of Covid in the most recent four-week period ending mid-January, with three deaths.

These numbers are as of January 12, based on the latest available data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The total number of cases globally has not entirely let up.

There were over 130,000 global cases of Covid in the 28 days ending January 12.

More than half (69,800) of these were in Russia. This was followed by Greece (10,300) and New Zealand (5,200).

There were 2,861 deaths due to Covid in the latest four-week period, with around 2,100 of them in the US.

Sweden (192 deaths) and Russia (181 deaths) followed.

The US also leads in the total number of detected cases since the pandemic began, as well as in the total number of deaths.

Differences in official case detection capacity between advanced and developing countries can distort the numbers.

The Indian government has rejected claims that the country's death toll may be higher than reported, including estimates by WHO.

The official numbers show that India has the third-highest number of cases globally, second only to China among emerging markets.

The last available data as of August 2024 shows India has administered 155 doses for every 100 people, including boosters, according to WHO numbers compiled by Our World in Data.

This is higher than its lower-middle income peers (141), but lower than upper-middle-income countries (210) and the high-income nations (234).

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Sachin P Mampatta/Business Standard
