Court sends Mumbai ex-police commissioner Sanjay Pandey to jail in phone tapping case

Source: PTI
August 02, 2022 20:08 IST
A Delhi court on Tuesday sent former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey to judicial custody till August 16 in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of national stock exchange (NSE) employees.

IMAGE: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey. Photograph: PTI Photo

Special Judge Sunena Sharma sent Pandey to judicial custody after he was produced before the court on expiry of his custodial interrogation and the Enforcement Directorate said it did not need his further custody.

Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, appearing for the ED, said that further investigation in the case was ongoing.

 

The court, meanwhile, adjourned the hearing on Pandey's bail application in the case for Wednesday after the arguments remained inconclusive.

Pandey was arrested by the investigating agency on July 19 in the case.

ED had earlier arrested former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna on July 14 after conducting her interrogation after taking permission from the court, where she was produced from jail on an order passed by the judge earlier.

The judge had issued a production warrant against Ramkrishna on a plea moved by the ED.

After she was produced, the ED had taken permission from the court to interrogate her.

Later, the ED arrested Ramkrishna on the ground of non-cooperation and again produced her before the court and urged for her nine-day custodial interrogation.

The court, however, had granted her four-day custody to the agency.

Ramkrishna was arrested by the CBI in a separate case and was currently in judicial custody.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
