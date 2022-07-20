News
NSE case: Ex-Mumbai PC sent to 9 days' ED custody

Source: PTI
July 20, 2022 18:17 IST
A Delhi court on Wednesday sent former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey to nine days' custodial interrogation by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of stock exchange employees.

NSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Special Judge Sunena Sharma allowed ED to quiz Pandey after the agency said he was required to be confronted with other accused in the case.

 

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, moved an application seeking Pandey's 14-day custodial interrogation, saying the former Mumbai Police Commissioner committed an unlawful act of tapping of MTNL phones, for which purpose Rs 454 crore was paid, and becomes proceeds of crime.

Pandey told the court that he never did any phone tapping or live monitoring.

He was arrested by the investigating agency on Tuesday in the case.

ED had earlier arrested former NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishnan on July 14 after conducting her interrogation which was permitted by the court, where she was produced from jail on an order passed by the judge earlier.

The judge had issued a production warrant against the accused on a plea moved by the ED.

Later, the ED arrested Ramakrishnan on the ground of non-cooperation and again produced her before the court and urged for her nine-day custodial interrogation.

The court, however, had granted her four-day custody to the agency.

Ramakrishnan was arrested by the CBI in a separate case and was currently in judicial custody.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
