News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Court reserves verdict on Sisodia's bail plea

Court reserves verdict on Sisodia's bail plea

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 18, 2023 22:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its order on the bail application of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, for April 26.

IMAGE: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the lift of Rouse Avenue court as the court extended his judicial custody till April 27 in a case related to now-scrapped excise policy, in New Delhi, Monday, April 17, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Special Judge M K Nagpal reserved the order after hearing arguments on his application seeking relief claiming his custody is no longer required for investigation.

 

The ED opposed the application, asserting the investigation was at a 'crucial' stage and claiming the former Delhi deputy chief minister had planted fabricated e-mails to show there was public approval for the policy.

The federal anti-money laundering agency also said it has found fresh evidence of his complicity in the alleged crime.

Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta, appearing for the ED, told the judge the agency is likely to file a supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia and co-accused Arun Pillai and Amandeep Dhal by the end of this month.

The court had on Monday extended till April 29 Sisodia's judicial custody in the money laundering cases lodged by the ED.

It also extended his custody till April 27 in the corruption case related to the alleged scam being probed by the CBI.

The court had on March 31 dismissed Sisodia's bail application in the corruption case, saying he was 'prima facie the architect' in the criminal conspiracy behind alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The court had observed the release of the senior AAP leader, at the moment, will 'adversely affect the ongoing investigation'.

The CBI and the ED had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and for laundering the money so generated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sisodia made Rs 290 crore in 'excise scam': ED
Sisodia made Rs 290 crore in 'excise scam': ED
CBI officers were against Sisodia's arrest: Kejriwal
CBI officers were against Sisodia's arrest: Kejriwal
Manish Sisodia's Arrest: AAP Protests!
Manish Sisodia's Arrest: AAP Protests!
Same-sex marriage: We are in charge, SC tells govt
Same-sex marriage: We are in charge, SC tells govt
Rohit Sharma crosses 6000-run mark in IPL
Rohit Sharma crosses 6000-run mark in IPL
Rajasthan minister booked for 'abetting' suicide
Rajasthan minister booked for 'abetting' suicide
Atiq murder: Police to seek remand of 3 assailants
Atiq murder: Police to seek remand of 3 assailants
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

You can trouble me, but...: Sisodia's message from jail

You can trouble me, but...: Sisodia's message from jail

PM doesn't understand importance of education: Sisodia

PM doesn't understand importance of education: Sisodia

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances