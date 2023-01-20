News
Court orders framing of charges against AAP's Amanatullah Khan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 20, 2023 21:27 IST
A Delhi court on Friday ordered framing of charges against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and 24 others in case of riot and stone pelting on police personnel in May 2022 while opposing a demolition drive being carried out by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

IMAGE: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. Photograph: PTI Photo

The judge directed the accused to put on trial for the offence punishable under section including 147 (rioting), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant).

 

"Having considered the entirety of the facts and circumstances, the documents placed on record by the prosecution, the complaint filed under section 195 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the MLCs of the injured police personnel, the statements, the seized case property, and the other material, prima facie there is sufficient material on record to frame charge against the accused," additional sessions judge Harjeet Singh Jaspal said.

The judge, meanwhile, discharged eight accused saying there was no material on record to frame charge against them.

According to police, Khan, who was the area MLA, along with his supporters, had formed unlawful assembly and pelted stones on Delhi police personnel, besides damaging public property while opposing a demolition drive being carried out by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation in Kalindi Kunj area on May 12, 2022.

Reasonable force had to be used at the spot to curtail the crowd, the police said, adding that several police officials got injured in the stone pelting.

The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi had formally come into existence on May 22 last year.

It was reunified by merging three civic bodies -- North, South and East municipal corporations or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
