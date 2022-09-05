News
Rediff.com  » News » Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days

Source: PTI
September 05, 2022 13:34 IST
A special court in Mumbai on Monday extended Shiv Sena member of Parliament Sanjay Raut's judicial  custody  by another 14 days in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

Raut, 60, was arrested  by the  Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

 

He was produced before special PMLA judge MG Deshpande at the end of his judicial remand on Monday.

The court then extended his judicial custody by another 14 days.

The ED's investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates.

Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him "false". 

