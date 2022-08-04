News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED kept me in a room without window: Raut tells court

ED kept me in a room without window: Raut tells court

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 04, 2022 16:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, on Thursday told a special court in Mumbai that during the custody, the central agency kept him a room that had no window and ventilation.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut being produced before the PMLA court by ED officials. Photograph: ANI Photo

Raut told this to special court judge M G Deshpande, designated to hear matters related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), on Thursday.

The court extended Raut's ED custody till August 8.

 

The ED had arrested the Sena MP on Sunday midnight in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'chawl' (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

On Monday, the court had remanded him in ED custody till August 4.

At the end of his remand, the agency on Thursday produced him in the special court, which extended his ED custody.

During the hearing, when the court asked Raut if he had any complaint against the ED, he said there was nothing in particular.

However, he added that the room where he has been kept has no window and ventilation.

The court then sought an explanation from the probe agency.

Special public prosecutor Hiten Venegaokar, who appeared on behalf of the ED, said Raut was kept in an AC room and hence there was no window. Raut later said that although the AC system is in place there, he cannot use it due to his health condition.

The ED then assured the court that he would be kept in a room with proper ventilation.

On Monday, the ED had told the court that Raut and his family received 'proceeds of crime' worth over Rs 1 crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project.

The 60-year-old Rajya Sabha member is a close associate of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

He is also the chief spokesperson of the Sena and the executive editor of party mouthpiece Saamana.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Does ED Have So Much Power?
Why Does ED Have So Much Power?
'Modi never forgets and never forgives'
'Modi never forgets and never forgives'
'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'
'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'
Pak airspace used in drone strike to kill Zawahiri?
Pak airspace used in drone strike to kill Zawahiri?
Recipe: Sangita's Paneer Bhurji
Recipe: Sangita's Paneer Bhurji
CWG Badminton: Sindhu, Srikanth advance in singles
CWG Badminton: Sindhu, Srikanth advance in singles
Say clearly Coronil no cure for Covid: HC to Ramdev
Say clearly Coronil no cure for Covid: HC to Ramdev
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Herald case: ED resumes search at Young Indian office

Herald case: ED resumes search at Young Indian office

'ED can't intimidate us to betray Uddhav'

'ED can't intimidate us to betray Uddhav'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances