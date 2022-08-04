News
Sanjay Raut's ED custody extended till August 8

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 04, 2022 14:53 IST
A special court in Mumbai on Thursday extended till August 8 the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut waves to his supporters while being produced in a special court in connection with a money laundering case, in Mumbai, on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

While extending the custody, the court noted that the ED has made 'remarkable progress' in the investigation.

The central agency had arrested Raut on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'chawl' (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

 

On Monday, the court had remanded him in the ED custody till August 4.

At the end of his initial remand, the probe agency produced Raut before special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge M G Deshpande.

It sought extension of his custody for further probe into the matter.

After hearing both the sides, the court extended the custody till August 8.

The ED had earlier told the court that Raut and his family received 'proceeds of crime' worth over Rs 1 crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project.

The 60-year-old Rajya Sabha member is a close aide of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
