After the Ganesh Utsav ended on Friday, the donation box at Mumbai's famed Lalbaug Cha Raja pandal was opened on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Lakhs of people donated money, gold, and silver to Lalbaug Cha Raja this year.

The Ganesh Mandal had requested bank staff to count the money.

On Thursday, September 15, an auction wil be held for the donated gold and silver ornaments.

IMAGE: Bank staff count the donated money. All photographs: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: A volunteer sorts out the currency notes from a garland made up of rupees.

