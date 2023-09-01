News
Rediff.com  » News » Countdown for India's first mission to Sun begins

Countdown for India's first mission to Sun begins

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 01, 2023 16:14 IST
The countdown for the launch of India's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1 onboard the PSLV, commenced here on Friday, ISRO said.

The Sun observatory mission is all set to be launched from Sriharikota spaceport at 11.50 am on Saturday, and comes close on the heels of India's successful moon expedition, Chandrayaan-3.

"PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The countdown leading to the launch at 11:50 Hrs. IST on Septermber 2, 2023," has started, ISRO said in an update on X, formerly Twitter.

 

The 23-hour 40-minute countdown commenced at 12:10 pm, it added.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath had earlier said the mission will take 125 days to reach the exact radius.

Aditya-L1 is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth.

It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
