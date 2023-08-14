News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Aditya-L1 Gets Ready To Study The Sun

Aditya-L1 Gets Ready To Study The Sun

By REDIFF NEWS
August 14, 2023 20:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is ready for launch.

Aditya -- the name in Sanskrit refers to the Sun -- is a coronagraphy spacecraft manufactured at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru to study the solar atmosphere.

It is planned to be inserted in a halo orbit around the L1 point between the Earth and the Sun to study the solar atmosphere, solar magnetic storms and its impact on the environment around Earth.

The spacecraft will carry a 1,500 kg payload consisting of 7 instruments: The Visible Emission Line Coronagraph; the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope; the Aditya Solar wind Particle Experiment; the Plasma Analyser Package for Aditya; the Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer; the High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer; the Magnetometer.

Aditya-L1 is scheduled to be launched aboard a PSLV-XL launch vehicle around August 26, 2023, three days after Chandrayaan-3's proposed arrival on the Moon's South Pole.

Aditya-L1 will take around 109 Earth days after launch to reach the halo orbit, about 1,500,000 km from Earth.

 

IMAGE: Aditya-L1 gets ready for launch. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The satellite in the final stage of assembly.

 

IMAGE: The extended solar panel.

 

IMAGE: Aditya-L1 looks like ready for deployment.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Russia Races India To The Moon
Russia Races India To The Moon
Chandrayaan 3: Must Read Interview!
Chandrayaan 3: Must Read Interview!
Chandrayaan-3 success gives boost to Gaganyaan mission
Chandrayaan-3 success gives boost to Gaganyaan mission
SC refuses to grant bail to 3 in 2002 Godhra case
SC refuses to grant bail to 3 in 2002 Godhra case
Krishna temple trust moves SC for Mathura survey
Krishna temple trust moves SC for Mathura survey
Delhi deploys 1000 facial recognition CCTVs for R-Day
Delhi deploys 1000 facial recognition CCTVs for R-Day
2 central co-ops to sell tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg
2 central co-ops to sell tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Chandrayan-3 goes where no one has been before on Moon

Chandrayan-3 goes where no one has been before on Moon

The Men Behind Chandrayaan-3 Mission

The Men Behind Chandrayaan-3 Mission

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances