Shiv Sena Corporator Reports Theft Inside BMC Standing Committee Hall

A Shiv Sena corporator in Mumbai reported a theft of Rs 20,000 from her purse at the BMC headquarters, highlighting security vulnerabilities within the municipal corporation.

Photograph: @mieknathshinde on X/ANI Photo

Key Points A Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator claims Rs 20,000 was stolen from her purse at the BMC headquarters in Mumbai.

The alleged theft occurred inside the standing committee hall during a meeting.

The corporator, Laxmi Bhatia, reported the incident to the BMC security department and informed the Mayor and Standing Committee chairman.

The absence of CCTV cameras inside the hall is a concern, according to the corporator.

The incident raises concerns about the overall security of corporators' belongings at the BMC headquarters.

A Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator on Wednesday alleged that Rs 20,000 were stolen from her purse inside the standing committee hall at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters.

Laxmi Bhatia, elected from ward 56, told reporters that the incident occurred in the hall on the first floor where key financial decisions of the civic body are taken.

After a committee meeting, she stepped out to have food in the adjacent room, leaving her purse in her seat, she said.

"When I returned, a packet containing Rs 20,000 was missing from my purse. The purse was open and some items, including a charger, were lying outside," she said.

She informed the civic body's security department, said Bhatia, adding that there are no CCTV cameras inside the hall. She has not filed a formal complaint yet, the Sena (UBT) corporator said.

She also met Mayor Ritu Tawde and Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde and informed them about the incident, she said.

"If the belongings of corporators are not safe here, it raises concerns about overall security," Bhatia said, adding that women corporators often leave their purses in the hall while stepping out during meetings.