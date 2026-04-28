Police Suspended After Birthday Party Cake Fight Turns Deadly In UP

Following a tragic incident where a birthday party altercation led to the murder of three family members, four police officers in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, have been suspended for dereliction of duty.

Key Points Four police officers in Bulandshahr, UP, have been suspended for negligence after three family members were murdered.

The murders occurred after an argument over smearing cake at a birthday party escalated into violence.

Police were criticised for laxity in arrest, weak intelligence gathering, and ignorance of activities in their jurisdiction.

Authorities have arrested three suspects and are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the remaining individuals.

The victims' family is demanding strict action, including the demolition of the accused's houses.

Four police personnel, including an SHO, have been suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of three members of a family following an argument over smearing cake during a birthday party.

According to a statement by police on Tuesday, Khurja SHO Premchand Sharma, Burj Usman police outpost in-charge Pritam Singh, Head Constable Samim Ahmed and Constable Paras Yadav have been suspended owing to laxity in arrest, weak intelligence gathering and ignorance about the activities in their area of jurisdiction.

Birthday Party Altercation Leads to Tragedy

The case stems from a firing incident that occurred in Bulandshahr at a gym on the night of April 25, where a birthday party took a tragic turn after an altercation over the smearing of cake escalated into the killing of three people of a family -- Amardeep, 30, Manish, 28, and Akash, 18, the officials said.

During the investigation, 10 named accused and another unidentified person emerged, police said.

Police Investigation and Family Demands

Subsequently, the police arrested three out of eleven and announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for the seven named accused and another unidentified accused.

A family member of the victims, Sanjay, said Manish was his younger brother, Akash his nephew and Amardeep his uncle's son.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased have demanded stricter action against the accused, saying that the houses of the accused should be demolished using bulldozers.

Sanjay said the family is satisfied with the police's efforts and is confident that the remaining accused individuals will also be arrested and sent to jail soon.

He further asserted that bulldozers should be used to demolish the houses of the accused.