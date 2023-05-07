News
Rediff.com  » News » Cops gun down 2 Maoists in encounter on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 07, 2023 15:08 IST
Two Maoists were killed after an exchange of fire with the police in a forest area of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana bordering Chhattisgarh on Sunday, the police said.

IMAGE: CRPF personnel during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the police, based on reliable information that one action team of the banned outfit Communist Party of India-Maoist was moving in Puttapadu forests with a view to attack the police, special police parties took up combing in the area, when the ultras fired on police personnel.

 

There was an exchange of fire between cops and the Maoists, after which the police conducted searches in the area during which the bodies of two of the ultras were found from the scene, the police said.

One of the deceased was identified as Cherla local organisation squad commander Rajesh while the identity of the other was being ascertained, the police added.

Police seized weapons including one self-loading rifle and other items from the scene.

The combing operation was still underway, the police added.

© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
