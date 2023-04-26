News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 10 cops, driver killed in blast by Maoists in Chh'garh's Dantewada

10 cops, driver killed in blast by Maoists in Chh'garh's Dantewada

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 26, 2023 16:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday, officials said.

IMAGE: A blast left a massive crater on the road in the worst Maoist violence-affected Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. Photograph: ANI

The incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.

The area is located around 450 km from state capital Raipur.

 

Naxalites blew up the mini-goods van in which the security personnel were travelling by using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), police sources said.

 

IMAGE: Mangled remains of the mini-goods van in which the security personnel were travelling was allegedly blasted by Maoists using IED. Photograph: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the situation, officials said.

Shah also assured the chief minister of all possible help to deal with the situation.

The home minister spoke to Baghel and took stock of the situation, the officials said.

He also told the chief minister that the central government will give all possible help to the state government, they said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Cops Gunned Down Top Maoist
How Cops Gunned Down Top Maoist
Elusive Maoist leader Hidma back in the spotlight
Elusive Maoist leader Hidma back in the spotlight
'Naxals can sense the end is near'
'Naxals can sense the end is near'
How Zeenat Aman Became A Star
How Zeenat Aman Became A Star
Leave same sex marriage to Parl, govt again tells SC
Leave same sex marriage to Parl, govt again tells SC
'Shameful! Athletes forced to hit streets for justice'
'Shameful! Athletes forced to hit streets for justice'
Nikhila Vimal's Simple 24/7 Chic
Nikhila Vimal's Simple 24/7 Chic
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Was anti-Maoist operation botched up?

Was anti-Maoist operation botched up?

Gadchiroli: 100 Naxals rained bullets on commandos

Gadchiroli: 100 Naxals rained bullets on commandos

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances