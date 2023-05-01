News
Dalam commander among 3 Maoists killed in encounter Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Dalam commander among 3 Maoists killed in encounter Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 01, 2023 09:47 IST
Three Maoists, including a dalam commander, were killed in an encounter with the police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said.

IMAGE: Police with the seized weapons and Maoist material after an encounter with in the forest area of Vedampalli in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, January 16, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The exchange of fire took place around 7 pm in Kedmara forest of the district, he said.

Talking to PTI, Gadchiroli superintendent of police Neelotpal said, "The police had received information that members of Perimili and Aheri dalams of Naxalites were camping in a forest area between Mane Rajaram and Perimili armed outpost. Following the tip-off, two units of the C-60 Force of the police were sent from Pranhita to conduct a search operation in the jungle area."

 

During the search operation, the Maoists opened fire on the police, following which the latter retaliated, he said.

"After the exchange of fire, the bodies of three male Maoists were recovered from the spot along with weapons and other material," the SP added.

As per the primary probe, one of the deceased was identified as Bitlu Madavi, a commander of Perimili Dalam, while two others were identified as Vasu of Perimili Dalam and Srikant of Aheri Dalam.

"Madavi was a prime accused in the murder of student Sainath Narote on March 9 this year along with two incidents of arson of road construction equipment at Visamundi and Alenga that occurred in February and March," he said.

Search of the area is being conducted, the official added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
