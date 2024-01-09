News
Rediff.com  » News » Cop, others thrash Kanpur student, urinate in his mouth

Source: PTI
January 09, 2024 17:26 IST
In a bid to settle scores, a head constable and about a dozen other men allegedly thrashed a student, fired a bullet to scare him and urinated into his mouth one by one, the police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The men abducted the MCA student named Ayush Dwivedi (23) from Kanpur’s Civil Lines area where he had come to meet someone, drove him five kilometres away to Cooperganj where they assaulted him, they said.

This came as a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against the MCA student in October last year and the complainant was the head constable.

The offenders, who took the MCA student to the railway tracks near Cooperganj after kidnapping him, even forced the 23-year-old to drink their urine as well as lick their spit from the slippers, the police said.

 

The bullet fired at the Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) student passed close to his earlobe, they said.

Acting promptly, the police have arrested three persons, including a head constable identified as Dharmendra Yadav posted with the Local Intelligence Unit, said Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Nilabja Choudhury.

The other arrested persons were identified as Ayush Mishra (23) and Nandu Dubey (45), both residents of Kalyanpur, he added.

The senior police official said that several teams have been pressed into the task to probe the matter and make early arrests of those who have gone underground.

Choudhury said the head constable has been placed under suspension soon after his arrest, adding that it has been decided to initiate a departmental inquiry against him apart from legal action.

Kalyanpur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhishek Kumar Pandey told PTI that the MCA student had come to the Civil Lines area along with his friend Abhishek alias Bittu (22) to meet a girl after getting a request on his Instagram account on Monday.

Ayush saw a car there in which Himanshu Yadav, Shubham Sonkar, Nandu Dubey, Ishant Chauhan, Ayush Mishra, Rajat, Mohit and two others were seated, he added.

The ACP said that before the MCA student could make sense of their evil intention, they took him at gunpoint inside the car.

They then took him to the railway tracks near Cooperganj, where Himanshu also called his father Dharmendra Yadav, a head constable, he added.

The ACP further said that they allegedly urinated into the MCA student's mouth one by one and forced him to drink their urine.

They also fired upon Ayush, who had a narrow escape, he added.

A case has been registered against eight named persons and two unnamed persons under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
